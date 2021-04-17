Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 852.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,067 shares during the period. Vanguard Communication Services ETF makes up about 1.5% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $4,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOX. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 12,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 268,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,892,000 after acquiring an additional 8,409 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $512,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.83. The company had a trading volume of 230,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,154. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $79.87 and a one year high of $137.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.04.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

