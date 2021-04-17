Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) PT Raised to $82.00 at Piper Sandler

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) had its target price lifted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “above average” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.41% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

PFBC has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Preferred Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Preferred Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $67.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.47. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $67.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $47.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFBC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Preferred Bank by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,198,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,935,000 after buying an additional 156,385 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,670,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,421,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Preferred Bank by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 26,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $762,000. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

