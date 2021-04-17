Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires New Stake in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Domo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Domo by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after buying an additional 18,926 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Domo by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 18,932 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Domo by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 49,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $60.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.33. Domo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $79.00. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 3.07.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $56.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.04 million. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on DOMO shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Domo from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Domo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Domo from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Domo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Domo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

