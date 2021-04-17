Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 170.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNFI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Northcoast Research lowered United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. United Natural Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.40.

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $35.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.91. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $41.37.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 15.85%. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Christopher P. Testa sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $792,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 29,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,712. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Danielle Benedict sold 15,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $598,655.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,113.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.