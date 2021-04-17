Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $949,000 Stock Holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,167 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 18,610 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 80.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 17,398 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 156.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 34,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 56,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 14,603 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Santander Consumer USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.80.

SC opened at $31.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.15. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $30.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 59.10 and a current ratio of 59.10.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.57. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other Santander Consumer USA news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of Santander Consumer USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $393,993.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,504.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

