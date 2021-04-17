Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Invests $832,000 in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BEAM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,159,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,945,000 after acquiring an additional 931,108 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,674,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,674,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 326.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 133,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,377,000. Institutional investors own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BEAM shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Beam Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

NASDAQ BEAM opened at $72.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $126.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.59.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($1.03). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 529,075.00% and a negative return on equity of 103.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

