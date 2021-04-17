Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Invests $832,000 in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2021

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BEAM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,159,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,945,000 after acquiring an additional 931,108 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,674,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,674,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 326.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 133,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,377,000. Institutional investors own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BEAM shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Beam Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

NASDAQ BEAM opened at $72.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $126.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.59.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($1.03). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 529,075.00% and a negative return on equity of 103.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit