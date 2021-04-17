Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 5,394 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $765,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $466,000. SG Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 202,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,087,000 after acquiring an additional 122,420 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 828,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,263,000 after acquiring an additional 85,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,595,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NUS stock opened at $52.99 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.58 and a fifty-two week high of $63.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $748.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.94 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 6.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.03%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $32,270.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,910.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven Lund bought 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,842.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,507 shares of company stock worth $2,007,612 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

