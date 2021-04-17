Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Stock Holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WOR. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. 51.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

In other news, Director Michael J. Endres sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $1,035,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 182,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,583,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John P/Oh Mcconnell sold 14,036 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total value of $941,675.24. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,356,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,990,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,310 shares of company stock worth $7,355,722. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Worthington Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

NYSE WOR opened at $66.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.28. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.29 and a twelve month high of $75.45.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.50 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 24.09%. Worthington Industries’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 42.55%.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.