Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 13,100 Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.08% of Century Aluminum worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Century Aluminum by 185.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 109.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 11,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CENX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

NASDAQ:CENX opened at $16.92 on Friday. Century Aluminum has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $19.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.51 and a 200 day moving average of $11.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 2.56.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $389.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.80 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Century Aluminum Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

