Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stock Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,367 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BMI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,725,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $444,461,000 after buying an additional 224,210 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at $10,610,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at $3,995,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Badger Meter by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 230,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,660,000 after purchasing an additional 29,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Badger Meter by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after purchasing an additional 26,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Badger Meter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

In related news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 3,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total value of $357,049.71. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,653.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gail A. Lione sold 8,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $913,829.70. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,979 shares of company stock worth $1,476,039. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMI opened at $95.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.44. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.27 and a 1 year high of $111.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $112.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

