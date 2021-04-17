Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 725.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,624,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,056,000 after buying an additional 1,427,479 shares in the last quarter.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF stock opened at $45.13 on Friday. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $46.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.36.

