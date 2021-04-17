Privatix (PRIX) Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. During the last seven days, Privatix has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. One Privatix coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000166 BTC on major exchanges. Privatix has a total market capitalization of $111,134.87 and $39,425.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00067767 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00021920 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.14 or 0.00708671 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00086102 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00038477 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Privatix Coin Profile

Privatix (PRIX) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 coins and its circulating supply is 1,101,900 coins. Privatix’s official message board is medium.com/privatix . The official website for Privatix is privatix.io . Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Privatix is a decentralized autonomous P2P VPN network on blockchain with its own crypto-economy which will serve the exchange marketplace. Based on blockchain, the network will contain exit nodes around the world and will provide a way for developers to build products, like the consumer VPN industry, cyber protection, CDN, business intelligence and even software and mobile apps monetization. “

