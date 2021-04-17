Profit Investment Management LLC Acquires 6,631 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Profit Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,631 shares during the period. Rollins accounts for 2.1% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $3,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rollins by 5.1% during the first quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 15,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Rollins by 23.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 41,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the first quarter valued at about $586,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the first quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 4.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $35.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.61 and a beta of 0.42. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $536.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.31%.

Several research firms recently commented on ROL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

