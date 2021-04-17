Profit Investment Management LLC Has $2.49 Million Stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Profit Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,215 shares during the period. Under Armour comprises about 1.4% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Under Armour by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Under Armour by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Under Armour by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Under Armour by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UA opened at $18.42 on Friday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $20.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.62.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

