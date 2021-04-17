Profit Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,572 shares during the quarter. Callaway Golf comprises about 2.9% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Profit Investment Management LLC owned 0.20% of Callaway Golf worth $5,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELY. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Shares of NYSE:ELY opened at $29.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 2.16. Callaway Golf has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $32.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.26 and a 200 day moving average of $24.48.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.40 million. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

ELY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Compass Point lowered Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Cowen lowered Callaway Golf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Callaway Golf from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

