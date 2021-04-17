ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the March 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

PRQR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.86.

Shares of PRQR stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $6.02. 23,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,267,356. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $9.46. The company has a market capitalization of $302.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a current ratio of 8.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.78.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Research analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 320,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 68,141 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

