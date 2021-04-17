Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 293,400 shares, a drop of 41.3% from the March 15th total of 500,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 545,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

PROSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prosus has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Prosus stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $23.16. The stock had a trading volume of 274,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,296. Prosus has a 52-week low of $13.99 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.12.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

