Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) PT Lowered to $16.00 at SVB Leerink

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 97.29% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PRVB. Zacks Investment Research raised Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Provention Bio from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Provention Bio from $35.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Provention Bio from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.21.
PRVB opened at $8.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $513.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 3.34. Provention Bio has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.20.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 27,774 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 247,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 16,243 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 18,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. Institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.
Provention Bio Company Profile
Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.
