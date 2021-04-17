Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) PT Lowered to $16.00 at SVB Leerink

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 97.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PRVB. Zacks Investment Research raised Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Provention Bio from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Provention Bio from $35.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Provention Bio from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.21.

PRVB opened at $8.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $513.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 3.34. Provention Bio has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.20.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts forecast that Provention Bio will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 27,774 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 247,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 16,243 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 18,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. Institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

