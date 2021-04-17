Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) PT Raised to $65.00 at KeyCorp

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.11.

Shares of PEG opened at $63.35 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $43.87 and a 1-year high of $62.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEG. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

