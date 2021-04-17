Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) CEO Glendon E. French III Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $1,093,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,229,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,807,906.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ LUNG opened at $43.86 on Friday. Pulmonx Co. has a 1-year low of $37.64 and a 1-year high of $69.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.86.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LUNG. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth $58,708,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth $50,557,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,100,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,835,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,532,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LUNG shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Pulmonx from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pulmonx from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

