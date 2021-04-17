Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. During the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded down 41% against the US dollar. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Pundi X NEM has a total market capitalization of $16.77 million and $37,651.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.79 or 0.00072139 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $181.36 or 0.00298787 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $460.81 or 0.00759189 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00024309 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,672.90 or 0.99959733 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $519.52 or 0.00855922 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Coin Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,762,598,387 coins and its circulating supply is 18,415,166,845 coins. The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com . Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X NEM

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X NEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

