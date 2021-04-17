Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Decreased by Cormark

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. Cormark has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.75 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yamana Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.17.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $461.80 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 8,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.0263 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

