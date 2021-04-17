Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Infosys Limited Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Infosys in a research report issued on Thursday, April 15th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. Wedbush also issued estimates for Infosys’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Get Infosys alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on INFY. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Infosys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.79.

INFY stock opened at $18.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.82. Infosys has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $19.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Infosys had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFY. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Infosys by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 115,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Infosys by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,944,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,855,000 after buying an additional 187,830 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 358,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth $959,000. Finally, Ativo Capital Management LLC raised its position in Infosys by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 261,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 58,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.