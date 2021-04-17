Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Cut by Analyst

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of MarketAxess in a research note issued on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ FY2022 earnings at $9.03 EPS.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MarketAxess from $579.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $574.00.

MarketAxess stock opened at $539.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 74.26 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $523.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $537.95. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $407.97 and a 12 month high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $171.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.27 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 48.89%.

In other MarketAxess news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total value of $1,364,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,331 shares in the company, valued at $15,467,309.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.01, for a total transaction of $1,912,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at $9,888,592.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $13,795,995. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in MarketAxess by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in MarketAxess by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

