QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) & Citizens Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CZBS) Head to Head Survey

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) and Citizens Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CZBS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get QCR alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for QCR and Citizens Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QCR 0 0 2 0 3.00 Citizens Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

QCR presently has a consensus target price of $44.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.91%. Given QCR’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe QCR is more favorable than Citizens Bancshares.

Risk and Volatility

QCR has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens Bancshares has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

QCR pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Citizens Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. QCR pays out 6.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. QCR has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.5% of QCR shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of QCR shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Citizens Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares QCR and Citizens Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QCR $294.84 million 2.62 $57.41 million $3.66 13.34 Citizens Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

QCR has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares QCR and Citizens Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QCR 18.59% 10.81% 1.10% Citizens Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Summary

QCR beats Citizens Bancshares on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc., a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies. Its loan portfolio comprises loans to small and mid-sized businesses; business loans, including lines of credit for working capital and operational purposes; term loans for the acquisition of facilities, equipment, and other purposes; commercial and residential real estate loans; and installment and other consumer loans, such as home improvement, home equity, motor vehicle, and signature loans, as well as small personal credit lines. In addition, the company engages in leasing machinery and equipment to commercial and industrial businesses under direct financing lease contracts; and issuing trust preferred securities. It serves the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Des Moines/Ankeny, and Springfield communities. QCR Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Moline, Illinois.

About Citizens Bancshares

Citizens Bancshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Citizens Trust Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings accounts; and demand and money market deposits. It also provides personal loans, including auto loans, personal line of credit, secured line of credit, and home equity lines; residential mortgage loans; commercial loans, such as lines of credit, vehicle/equipment loans, commercial mortgages, and refinance services; and financial and agricultural loans, installment loans, commercial real estate loans, single-family residential loans, and construction and development loans, as well as residential and commercial bank owned assets. In addition, the company offers investment accounts, such as sweep and commercial money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and certificate of deposit account registry services. Further, it provides term life, whole life, finance expense, and disability insurance; merchant services comprising point of sale terminal, credit card and debit card processing, electronic benefits transfer, gift card, and Internet shopping cart services; cash management services; and credit cards. Additionally, the company offers mobile banking, online banking/bill pay, and check reorder services. It operates five full-service branches in metropolitan Atlanta; one full-service branch in Birmingham, Alabama; and one full-service branch in Eutaw, Alabama. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.