QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) PT Raised to GBX 400

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 400 ($5.23) in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on QinetiQ Group from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 388.33 ($5.07).

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

QQ stock opened at GBX 350.60 ($4.58) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.88. QinetiQ Group has a 52-week low of GBX 208.28 ($2.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 352.60 ($4.61). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 320.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 299.52.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.