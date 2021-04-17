QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS QNTQY opened at $19.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.36. QinetiQ Group has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $19.30.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

