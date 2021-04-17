QuadrantProtocol Price Tops $0.0212 on Major Exchanges (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. During the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. QuadrantProtocol has a total market cap of $8.70 million and approximately $184,371.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuadrantProtocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0212 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00068327 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00022491 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $444.71 or 0.00720390 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001622 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.48 or 0.00086634 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00033286 BTC.

About QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol is a coin. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 411,022,031 coins. QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

QuadrantProtocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

