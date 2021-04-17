QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Holdings Increased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,741 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,493 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $564,336,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 16.4% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.4% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 14,361 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 77.8% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 16.4% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.88.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.68. 179,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,629,733. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $71.75 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.78 and a 200 day moving average of $141.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $156.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

