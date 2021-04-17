QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.68 Per Share

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the wireless technology company on Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

QUALCOMM has increased its dividend payment by 14.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $137.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $156.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $71.75 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Citigroup cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.88.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

