Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Qualys, Inc. is a provider of cloud security and compliance solutions that enable organizations to identify security risks to their information technology infrastructures help protect their IT systems and applications from cyber-attacks. The Company’s solutions are provided through its QualysGuard Cloud Platform. It offers products for vulnerability management, policy compliance, web application scanning, malware detection, and associated security products. Qualys, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Get Qualys alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Qualys from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Northland Securities cut shares of Qualys from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.80.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $104.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 48.51 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.48. Qualys has a 1-year low of $86.65 and a 1-year high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. Qualys had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Qualys’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, Director Sandra E. Bergeron sold 1,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $165,662.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,257.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $718,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 226,883 shares in the company, valued at $29,619,575.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,271 shares of company stock worth $3,202,927 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,054,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,484,000 after buying an additional 408,817 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Qualys by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 848,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,446,000 after purchasing an additional 377,902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,546,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Qualys by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 493,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,181,000 after purchasing an additional 207,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP raised its stake in Qualys by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 933,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,801,000 after purchasing an additional 120,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qualys (QLYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.