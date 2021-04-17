Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) CRO Elizabeth King Sells 18,425 Shares

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) CRO Elizabeth King sold 18,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $149,979.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 291,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,485.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:QMCO opened at $8.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.26 and a beta of 2.55. Quantum Co. has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $9.47.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $98.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quantum Co. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Quantum in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Quantum from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Quantum in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Quantum by 233.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum in the third quarter worth $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Quantum by 338.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 10,325 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Quantum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum in the third quarter worth $131,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

