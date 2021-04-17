Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,200 shares, an increase of 206.4% from the March 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quhuo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get Quhuo alerts:

QH stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Quhuo has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average of $7.40.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Quhuo stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Quhuo Company Profile

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including food delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Quhuo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quhuo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.