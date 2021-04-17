Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Purchases 14,893 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 5.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 287,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,893 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 10.1% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $18,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 34,696,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,230 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,220,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,268,000 after purchasing an additional 654,020 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,191,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,016,000 after purchasing an additional 163,772 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,583,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,818,000 after purchasing an additional 14,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,969,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,264,000 after purchasing an additional 569,348 shares in the last quarter.

SCHV stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,259. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.62. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $45.16 and a 12 month high of $66.97.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

