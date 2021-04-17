Raymond James Increases Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Price Target to $133.00

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 14.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AEIS. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.63.

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $115.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89 and a beta of 1.81. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52-week low of $46.98 and a 52-week high of $125.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $370.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.66 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 88,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,697,000 after purchasing an additional 8,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $687,000. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

