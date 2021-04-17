Raymond James Increases Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Price Target to $35.00

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Associated Capital Group stock opened at $33.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.54. Associated Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.21 and a fifty-two week high of $45.49.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative net margin of 81.83% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $12.01 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AC. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 81.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 81,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Associated Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 10.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and underwriting services, as well as asset management services. It also offers institutional research services to hedge funds and asset managers, as well as affiliated mutual funds and managed accounts.

