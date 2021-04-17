Raymond James Increases Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Price Target to $35.00

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.68% from the stock’s previous close.
Associated Capital Group stock opened at $33.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.54. Associated Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.21 and a fifty-two week high of $45.49.
Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative net margin of 81.83% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $12.01 million for the quarter.
About Associated Capital Group
Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and underwriting services, as well as asset management services. It also offers institutional research services to hedge funds and asset managers, as well as affiliated mutual funds and managed accounts.
Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution
Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.