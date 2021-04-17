RBA Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,870 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. Corning accounts for 1.9% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corning in the third quarter valued at about $1,818,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Corning by 174.7% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 23,260 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 14,792 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Corning in the third quarter valued at about $341,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corning in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 2.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 30,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.00. 39,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,868,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $18.82 and a 52-week high of $46.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.38. The company has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.50, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group began coverage on Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Corning from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

In other Corning news, major shareholder Display Co. Ltd. Samsung sold 35,000,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $1,522,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,001,350,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46. Insiders have sold a total of 70,316,816 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,712,491 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

