RBA Wealth Management LLC Invests $115,000 in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2021

RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 167,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,653,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 14,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 98,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,476,000 after buying an additional 13,974 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital LP grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $2.37 on Friday, hitting $236.97. The company had a trading volume of 14,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,047. The stock has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.25 and a 1-year high of $242.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $226.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.84.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.90.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

