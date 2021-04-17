RBA Wealth Management LLC Invests $162,000 in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 571 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $523,326,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,702,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,609 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in FedEx by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,629,323,000 after purchasing an additional 435,381 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,421,090,000 after purchasing an additional 303,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 14,783.0% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 255,838 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $66,421,000 after purchasing an additional 254,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research cut FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.27.

FDX stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $291.04. The stock had a trading volume of 17,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $103.40 and a twelve month high of $305.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $271.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.44.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

