RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $158.97 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) will post sales of $158.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $157.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $159.82 million. RBC Bearings reported sales of $185.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full-year sales of $607.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $606.49 million to $608.51 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $659.04 million, with estimates ranging from $639.80 million to $671.61 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $145.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on ROLL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.50.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 21,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $4,382,099.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Sullivan sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $506,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 72,242 shares of company stock worth $13,815,744 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth $1,026,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,716,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 33,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RBC Bearings stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.60. 418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 7.47. RBC Bearings has a 1-year low of $103.09 and a 1-year high of $206.64. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.52 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $196.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.44.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

