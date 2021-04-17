Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Cuts Position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 39.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,147 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,259,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,686,000 after purchasing an additional 152,573 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,811,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,622,000 after purchasing an additional 53,838 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,886,000 after purchasing an additional 108,003 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 470,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,608,000 after purchasing an additional 70,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the 4th quarter worth $20,658,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJW Group stock opened at $67.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $71.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 45.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $135.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 76.40%.

A number of analysts have commented on SJW shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet cut SJW Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.33.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

