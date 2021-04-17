Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at about $488,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 102,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,574,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 11,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $3,891,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,513,241.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $1,571,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,795.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,793 shares of company stock valued at $10,818,947 in the last 90 days. 12.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.44.

Marriott International stock opened at $149.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a PE ratio of 281.48 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $71.52 and a one year high of $159.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

