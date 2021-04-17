Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $497,000 Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WU. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.

WU has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.84.

Shares of WU opened at $25.89 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $26.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.76.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The Western Union’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.34%.

In other news, insider Jean Claude Farah sold 28,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $660,281.65. Also, insider Richard L. Williams sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 324,677 shares of company stock worth $7,760,531. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

