Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Invests $716,000 in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 236.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,248.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

IFF opened at $142.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.54 and a twelve month high of $143.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.85.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.92%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.90.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

