Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Invests $786,000 in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 51,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 42.3% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $519,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $557,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,218 shares in the company, valued at $684,914.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total transaction of $101,636.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 523,870 shares of company stock worth $77,302,313. Insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on Z. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.43.

Z opened at $134.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. The company has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.68 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.18. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.08 and a fifty-two week high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.