Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Makes New Investment in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,002,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,452,183,000 after buying an additional 11,575,693 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,830,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $754,215,000 after buying an additional 187,689 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in V.F. by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,584,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $647,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,099 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in V.F. by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,155,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $440,357,000 after acquiring an additional 417,411 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in V.F. by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,912,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $334,170,000 after acquiring an additional 155,922 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VFC shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. OTR Global upgraded V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.65.

NYSE:VFC opened at $84.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of -651.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.68.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.13%.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.