Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Takes $659,000 Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Hologic by 5,025.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

HOLX opened at $76.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.03 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.84 and a 200 day moving average of $73.32.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HOLX shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.87.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.