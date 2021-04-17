Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,300 shares, an increase of 143.1% from the March 15th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.

A number of analysts have commented on RGRNF shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Regis Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Regis Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Regis Resources alerts:

RGRNF stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,729. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.85. Regis Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38.

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold projects in Australia. The company owns 100% interests in the Duketon project located in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys project situated in the Central Western region of New South Wales.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.