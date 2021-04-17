Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Director Niall O’donnell Acquires 200,000 Shares

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2021

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Director Niall O’donnell purchased 200,000 shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.69 on Friday. Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.63 and a 1 year high of $17.18.

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit