Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Director Niall O’donnell Acquires 200,000 Shares

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Director Niall O’donnell purchased 200,000 shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.69 on Friday. Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.63 and a 1 year high of $17.18.

Get Reneo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.