Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) versus TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Financial Analysis

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) and TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Renewable Energy Group and TOMI Environmental Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renewable Energy Group 0 2 8 0 2.80 TOMI Environmental Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Renewable Energy Group presently has a consensus price target of $89.13, suggesting a potential upside of 37.45%. Given Renewable Energy Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Renewable Energy Group is more favorable than TOMI Environmental Solutions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.2% of Renewable Energy Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Renewable Energy Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.6% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Renewable Energy Group and TOMI Environmental Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renewable Energy Group $2.64 billion 1.09 $389.73 million $3.75 17.29 TOMI Environmental Solutions $6.35 million 9.35 -$2.30 million N/A N/A

Renewable Energy Group has higher revenue and earnings than TOMI Environmental Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Renewable Energy Group and TOMI Environmental Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renewable Energy Group 22.72% 13.11% 9.25% TOMI Environmental Solutions 29.08% 78.06% 48.96%

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments. The company produces biomass-based diesel from various low carbon feedstocks, including distillers corn and used cooking oils, and inedible animal fats, as well as from soybean and canola oils. It is also involved in the purchase and resale of biomass-based diesel, petroleum-based diesel, renewable identification numbers, California low carbon fuel standard credits, and raw material feedstocks acquired from third parties; and sale of biomass-based diesel produced under toll manufacturing arrangements with third party facilities using its feedstocks. In addition, the company provides day-to-day management and operational services to biomass-based diesel production facilities; and construction management and general contracting services for the construction or upgrade of biomass-based diesel production facilities. Further, it sells petroleum-based heating oils and diesel fuels. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated twelve biorefineries, consisting of ten in North America and two in Europe. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

About TOMI Environmental Solutions

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc., a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a fully portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that provides complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space up to 103.8 m3; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility. The company also offers SteraMist Select Surface Unit; Stainless Steel 90-Degree Applicator; iHP Plasma Decontamination Chamber; SteraMist Custom Engineered System; and iHP Corporate Service Decontamination. In addition, it provides full room, equipment, facility, and emergency disinfection and decontamination services. The company manufactures, sells, services, and licenses SteraMist Binary Ionization Technology, a hydrogen peroxide-based mist and fog. Its products and services are used in pharmaceutical companies, clean rooms, hospitals and medical facilities, ambulances, bio-safety labs, tissue and blood labs, pharmaceutical labs, vivariums, research universities military and government agencies, office buildings, schools, athletic facilities, single-family homes and multi-unit residences, cruise ships, schools, and entertainment establishments; patient medical transport airline, hospitality, and transportation industries; and cannabis market. The company was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Frederick, Maryland.

